Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. Methanex makes up about 2.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,245,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,064,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Methanex by 27.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,227,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,790,000 after acquiring an additional 264,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,670,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Methanex by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 345,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Methanex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.81. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $62.97.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.75 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.92.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

