Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 1.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,978 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after acquiring an additional 451,296 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $18,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $16,066,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,460. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

