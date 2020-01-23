Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.18. The stock had a trading volume of 167,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.40.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In related news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $708,965 and sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

