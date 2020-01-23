Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 801,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,869,000 after purchasing an additional 95,249 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 24.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 20.1% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 53.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.58. 2,330,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,488. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.87 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

