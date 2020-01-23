Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.22. 910,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,127,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

