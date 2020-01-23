Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Longbow Research from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Longbow Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen raised Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.76.

Shares of WDC traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.91. 4,873,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,039. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $142,685.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,366,532.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,385 shares of company stock worth $1,900,638 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Western Digital by 13,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

