Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $83.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a positive rating on the stock. Western Digital traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $70.30, with a volume of 1463346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.64.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.76.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,638. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,541,000 after buying an additional 265,276 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,637,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,502,000 after buying an additional 350,546 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.