Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

