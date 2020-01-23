William Blair Begins Coverage on Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SELB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 236,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $167.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668,225 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.