Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.78.

WLTW traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.13. 11,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,908. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.89. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $156.74 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 3.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 185.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 53.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after buying an additional 77,659 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

