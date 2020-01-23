Winding Tree (LIF) Price Hits $0.0866

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for $0.0866 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Winding Tree has a market cap of $1.85 million and $42.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Winding Tree has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,384,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

