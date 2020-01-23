Wings (WINGS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $57,720.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Wings has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $57,720.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wings has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Binance, Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.31 or 0.03068669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00202640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029287 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Liqui, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Livecoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

