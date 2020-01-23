WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (MTGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 24th

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

MTGP opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.38. WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $50.84.

