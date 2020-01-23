WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Trading Down 0%

WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) shares dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$24.64 ($17.48) and last traded at A$24.99 ($17.72), approximately 402,344 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$25.00 ($17.73).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$28.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

WiseTech Global Limited provides cloud-based software solutions to the logistics industry worldwide. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information. It primarily offers CargoWise One, a single-platform software solution to enhance the productivity and integration, automation, and communication with the supply chain.

