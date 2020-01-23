Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Wishbone Gold PLC (LON:WSBN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 69920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00.

About Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. It also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

