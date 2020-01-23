Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

EFG stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.63. 214,112 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

