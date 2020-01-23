Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of VBK traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $204.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.72 and a fifty-two week high of $207.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

