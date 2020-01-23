Wolff Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDC. Bank of America raised their price target on Western Digital from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.76.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,813,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43, a PEG ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,385 shares of company stock worth $1,900,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

