Wolff Financial Management LLC Purchases 2,785 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 56,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,907. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $50.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0997 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.