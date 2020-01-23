Wolff Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at about $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,715,000 after buying an additional 632,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1,490.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 545,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after buying an additional 510,751 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Anne E. White acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,160.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $708,965 and have sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

LLY stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $140.28. 553,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,461. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.