WP Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

WP Advisors LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.6% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.