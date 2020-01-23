W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.79

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $4.79. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 2,705,431 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $693.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 3.03.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. W&T Offshore’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 177,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,244,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 34,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,251,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 61,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,253,000 after purchasing an additional 394,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,739,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 211,880 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

