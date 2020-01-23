X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) Stock Price Down 3.1%

X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26, 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 12,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of X T L Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.95.

X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

X T L Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XTLB)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

