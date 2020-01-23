Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $110.00 price objective on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Nomura raised shares of Xilinx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Shares of XLNX opened at $101.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $38,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

