Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.05

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 8980724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James set a $4.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $72,017,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,956,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,251,000 after buying an additional 2,659,787 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 634.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,788,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 1,544,948 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

