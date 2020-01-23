Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.92. Henry Schein posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $121,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,236.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $245,810.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,605.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,585 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60. Henry Schein has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

