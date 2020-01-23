Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Holly Energy Partners also reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.98.

Shares of HEP stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 207,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,209. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,852,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,270,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,938,000 after purchasing an additional 49,856 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 535,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 98,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 144,548 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 128,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.