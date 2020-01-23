Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.42. Host Hotels and Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels and Resorts.
HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.
In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Green Street Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 480,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.
