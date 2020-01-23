Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.42. Host Hotels and Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels and Resorts.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

HST traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. 284,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,288,943. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Green Street Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 480,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels and Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.