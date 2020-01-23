Zacks: Analysts Expect Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Evergy reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.20. 4,790,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,365. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $70.61.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

