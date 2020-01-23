Zacks: Analysts Expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $916.63 Million

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will report sales of $916.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $956.80 million and the lowest is $838.28 million. Lions Gate Entertainment posted sales of $933.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.67 million.

LGF.A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lions Gate Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

LGF.A traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.26.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit