Zacks: Analysts Expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $916.63 Million

Analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will report sales of $916.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $956.80 million and the lowest is $838.28 million. Lions Gate Entertainment posted sales of $933.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lions Gate Entertainment.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.67 million.

LGF.A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lions Gate Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

LGF.A traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.26.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.