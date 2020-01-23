Zacks: Analysts Expect Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.16). Recro Pharma reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Recro Pharma.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million.

Several analysts have commented on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 635.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

REPH stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.27. 3,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,874. The firm has a market cap of $373.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of -0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

