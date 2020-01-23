Zacks: Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will report $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.45. TopBuild reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $682.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 568 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $62,332.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $134,134.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,212 shares of company stock worth $3,158,146 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 830.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock traded up $3.29 on Friday, hitting $117.47. The company had a trading volume of 425,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,276. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $117.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.79.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

