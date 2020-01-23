Zacks: Analysts Set $17.25 Price Target for OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $17.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OFS Credit an industry rank of 18 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.
OFS Credit stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,136. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
