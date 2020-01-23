Zacks: Analysts Set $18.50 Target Price for Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX)

Shares of Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $18.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pfenex an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfenex in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFNX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 253,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,762. Pfenex has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

