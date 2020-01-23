Zacks: Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Given $39.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $39.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arrow Financial an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AROW shares. BidaskClub lowered Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AROW stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,443. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $123,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,924.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $218,821. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Arrow Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,434,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,910,000 after acquiring an additional 40,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arrow Financial by 1,040.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arrow Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

