Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.36. Air Lease reported earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $460,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,958.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $686,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,129,296. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $47.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $31.98 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.