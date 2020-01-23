Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.71. Eagle Materials reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.38 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.38.

EXP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,967. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $1,862,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $547,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $1,767,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $348,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Eagle Materials by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $84,658,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

