Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heico’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.84. Heico posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEI. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark began coverage on Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.22.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.21. The company had a trading volume of 166,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,229. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.56. Heico has a 1 year low of $77.83 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.92.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Heico’s payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

In other Heico news, CFO Carlos L. Macau bought 1,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $759,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 949 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.70 per share, with a total value of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,711,937.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,159 shares of company stock valued at $320,487. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 26.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

