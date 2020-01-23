Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Targa Resources reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $39.37. 2,914,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,624. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

