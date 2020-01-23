Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Post $2.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will announce earnings per share of $2.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54. Universal Health Services reported earnings per share of $2.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $9.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $11.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,708. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $117.77 and a 1 year high of $157.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average of $143.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.