Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.07. Welltower posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welltower.

Several equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 5.0% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $45,751,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,007. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

