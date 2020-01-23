Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $560,847,140.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $993,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $6,266,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

