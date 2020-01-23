Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Farmers National Banc posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FMNB shares. BidaskClub cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMNB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 97,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,101. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $440.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

