Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. 27,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,914. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a current ratio of 29.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 112.61%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $353,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,415,716.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,057 shares of company stock valued at $59,504 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

