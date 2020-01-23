Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to Post $0.95 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Kilroy Realty posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $215.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of KRC traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,778. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,318,777.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,256,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 157,492 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 55.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 28.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 174,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 73.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 23,478 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

