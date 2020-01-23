Zacks: Brokerages Expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to Post $2.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will report $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77. PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of $2.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $11.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $12.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.35.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $150.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

