Zacks: Brokerages Expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.55 Million

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Brokerages expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to announce $251.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.54 million to $252.80 million. RealPage posted sales of $228.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year sales of $985.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $984.33 million to $986.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.32 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $6,849,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $64,357,899.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $7,615,581.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,959,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,291 shares of company stock valued at $39,971,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,086,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in RealPage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,029,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,549,000 after buying an additional 35,240 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in RealPage by 15.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,742,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,505,000 after buying an additional 234,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RealPage by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,045,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,517,000 after buying an additional 174,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 618,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,877,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.37. The company had a trading volume of 412,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.19 and a beta of 1.19. RealPage has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $65.92.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

