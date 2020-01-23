Zacks: Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Given $26.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $26.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.40) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Exagen an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Exagen alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XGN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,355,000.

Exagen stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.60. 1,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,493. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($11.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($7.07). The firm had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 million.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.