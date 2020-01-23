Zacks: First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $39.58 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.74 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Bancshares an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBMS. DA Davidson began coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,358,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,209,000 after buying an additional 80,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 38.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after buying an additional 259,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 649,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 10.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

FBMS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 64,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

