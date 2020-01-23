Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) to Strong Sell

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of AY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.03. 450,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,251. Atlantica Yield has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -155.71 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $293.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

